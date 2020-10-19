In this Big Max Aqua 7 Stand Bag review, we take this lightweight carry bag out on the course to assess its comfort and functionality

Big Max Aqua 7 Stand Bag Review

The Big Max Aqua 7 is a lightweight, comfortable, practical, waterproof stand bag. It is also cleverly designed to transform easily into a trolley bag.

The five pockets give ample storage. Taped seams and waterproof zips to the pockets ensure that the contents remain dry and it comes with a detachable rain hood.

In addition, it has an umbrella holder and even a Velcro patch to attach your golf glove to. The padded valuables pocket offers extra protection to its contents.

The two horizontal zips – on the pockets for balls and tees – did not slide as easily as the vertical ones. These needed two hands to fully close and open. But the valuables, garment and cooler pocket zips all run vertical and were a breeze to open and close.

There is a padded section where the bag rests against the small of your back which makes the bag comfortable to carry.

The padding around the carry handle is Velcroed on, so can be removed to reduce the weight even further – although I suspect unnoticeably – by those who don’t use the carry handle much.

The bag has more than enough space for a full set of 14 clubs. The four-way divider helps separation, but the clubs feel a little cramped when lots of head covers are used.

Appropriately for a company that originally made its name in golf trolleys, this stand bag is designed to be used on a trolley, too. The legs have a Velcro leg lock, to keep them tight to the bag when on a trolley.

But an even more useful feature when using The Big Max Aqua 7 on a trolley is the squared off design of the bag top. This means it rests easily and, crucially, stays in place, on a trolley. Unlike many stand bags that have oval-shaped tops that easily twist on a trolley.

The Big Max Aqua 7 weighs just 1.7kg and comes in eight different colours combinations, so you should be able to find one that suits your eye.