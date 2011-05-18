John Letters Daly bag
The John Letters Daly bag is designed for both carrying and trolley use thanks to a retractable stand that can be held in place. The stand opens out wider than most and has triangular feet, both to improve stability. Extra foam has been added to the adjustable double strap to improve comfort.
Verdict
A good looking bag that looks stylish both on and off a trolley. When carrying the John Letters Daly bag there is plenty of support from the padded double strap. Decent pocket space without being too big.