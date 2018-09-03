Titleist Players 4Up StaDry Stand Bag Review - We test one of Titleist's most feature-packed, waterproof stand bags on the course

Titleist Players 4Up StaDry Stand Bag Review

This stand bag is for golfers seeking high-quality, modern styling and complete waterproof protection.

Key technology

The durable StaDry construction and seam-sealed zippers ensure the bag is completely waterproof. The lightweight design (1.8kg)and cushioned foam straps provide comfort. It comes in two colours, has four pockets and there’s also a new water-bottle pocket for 2018.

Ease of use

Much improved over previous versions. The four-way top is easier to get clubs in and out of than the previous three-way top and the wider ball pocket is also easier to access.

Features

Even when testing in a heavy downpour, this bag kept our clubs and belongings bone dry. The ingenious convertible straps allow for single- or double-strap carry options, although it does take some time and a read of the instructions to master this.

Performance

The 4UP StaDry is a significant improvement on the previous version. It is lighter than most stand bags and the shoulder straps are extremely comfortable – we even played three rounds in a day and they remained comfy throughout.

The strap mechanism is still a little complicated given they can become twisted and come out of the retaining device during play – be sure to keep hold of the instructions so you can reposition them quickly. It is a very sturdy design, benefiting from strong legs with rubber feet that provide a stable base. A Velcro strap means you can easily secure the legs for use on a trolley.

We like how the space inside the four pockets is limited but sufficient to include everything you need to get you round, including waterproofs, encouraging you not to pack excess kit. To top it off, the styling is fantastic with bundles of shelf appeal.