The Trekker Ultra Lite Stand Bag is a comfortable, lightweight golf bag for those golfers who prefer to carry their clubs

Trekker Ultra Lite Stand Bag Review

The Trekker Ultra Lite Stand Bag (also known as either the The Bag Boy Trekker Ultra Lite Stand Bag or the Datrek Trekker Ultra Lite Stand Bag) is an excellent lightweight golf bag. It is both practical and comfortable in equal measure.

It is also jolly light. Weighing only 3lb (1.35kg), it can carry a full set of clubs and offers plenty of storage.

I had initially wondered if storage would be a problem as I do not travel light. But travelling light is exactly what this bag allows you to do.

It has five zipped pockets. The one for golf balls is ample. Not only can it hold plenty of balls, I also easily got wallet, car keys, an enormous chunk of metal which is the membership tag for my golf club, winter golf gloves and my other golf glove without it even seeming cramped.

The full-length garment pocket easily coped with my golf waterproofs. The other three pockets are a padded valuables pocket and what are described as a side panel pocket and an accessory pocket. There is also an insulated cooler sleeve into which you can fit even a large bottle.

The bag material – ‘ultra-lightweight nylon’ – is not waterproof. However I used it for a four-and-a-half round in continuous mizzle and the paper I had in the pockets was scarcely even damp at the end of it.

A detachable rain hood provided protection against the elements. And a loop at the top of the bag and a ring at the bottom allows you to slot a golf umbrella down the outside of the bag. There is also a loop to clip a golf towel to.

All your clobber can be easily accommodated. This includes your clubs.

The top of the bag is smaller than my bag, so I had asked myself if all my 14 clubs, several with head covers, would be easy to get in and out and see. Yes is the short answer. There are four full length individual dividers to separate out the clubs.

I felt less fatigued at the end of the round than with my existing bag. It was also a more comfortable carry with its padded double shoulder strap and padded hip pad.

This is solely designed as a carry bag. Unlike, for example, the Big Max Aqua 7 Stand Bag, it is not designed to go on a trolley. It will go on one, but it will swivel about on it and over time may come off, which would be annoying to say the least.