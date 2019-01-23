2019 Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x Balls Review - Joel Tadman tests the new Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls to see if the performance has improved
2019 Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x Balls
2019 Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x Balls Review
While the improvements made to Pro V1 and Pro V1x at the start of 2017 were around aerodynamics and consistency, this time around the focus is on speed and distance. You can read how Titleist has done this here.
We were keen to find out if this was the case so we tested the new Pro V1x, as this has long been our ball of choice, up against the old Pro V1x model with a driver, 7-iron and 50-yard pitch shot.
We also assessed the similarities and differences between the new Pro V1 and Pro V1x and considered the place of AVX in Titleist’s premium ball range.
RELATED: Titleist AVX Ball Review
With the driver, the new Pro V1x did give us on average just over 1mph more ball speed compared to the 2017 version. It also launched a touch lower with slightly less spin, resulting in four yards longer carries on average.
With a 7-iron, again we experienced 1mph more ball speed, leading to two yards longer carries. On a 50-yard pitch shot, there weren’t any differences in performance of note.
When we compared the new Pro V1 with the new Pro V1x, the Pro V1 actually gave us a little more ball speed with the driver but only carried one yard further.
The Pro V1x was slightly lower spinning than Pro V1 and flew a touch higher too. On a 7-iron shot, the Pro V1x does spin a little more, by around 100rpm, and on the shorter pitch shot the performance was very similar, albeit the Pro V1x still has a firmer feel than Pro V1.
So where does AVX fit in? AVX is a softer feeling, lower spinning and flying alternative off the tee. It is ideal for golfers who hit the ball too high and/or with too much spin. It offers a little more distance on most full shots compared to Pro V1 and Pro V1x and with its catenary dimple pattern, has a slightly different look too.
If we assume the performance changes apply to Pro V1 in a similar way they did for Pro V1x, you can make a claim to say the difference between Pro V1 and Pro V1x with AVX has narrowed slightly.
With Pro V1 and Pro V1x flying a little further and being available soon in yellow, AVX’s advantage has lessened. That said, AVX still flies lower, offers lower spin and feels softer so golfers that need or want this type of performance have that option still.
The new Pro v1 and Pro V1x still offer excellent short game control. The Pro V1x feels a little firmer and spins a touch more than the Pro V1 around the greens.
Titleist admitted to us that golfers might experience a one per reduction in short game control due to the thinner cover but we can’t say we experienced that, nor did the thinner cover appear to affect the durability.
Verdict
To produce such improvements in ball speed without seemingly sacrificing short-game performance is hugely impressive. Pro V1 and Pro V1x continue to set the ball incredibly high when it comes to all-around, best-in-class performance, albeit with a premium price tag.