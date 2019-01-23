2019 Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x Balls Review - Joel Tadman tests the new Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls to see if the performance has improved

2019 Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x Balls Review

While the improvements made to Pro V1 and Pro V1x at the start of 2017 were around aerodynamics and consistency, this time around the focus is on speed and distance. You can read how Titleist has done this here.

We were keen to find out if this was the case so we tested the new Pro V1x, as this has long been our ball of choice, up against the old Pro V1x model with a driver, 7-iron and 50-yard pitch shot.

We also assessed the similarities and differences between the new Pro V1 and Pro V1x and considered the place of AVX in Titleist’s premium ball range.

With the driver, the new Pro V1x did give us on average just over 1mph more ball speed compared to the 2017 version. It also launched a touch lower with slightly less spin, resulting in four yards longer carries on average.

With a 7-iron, again we experienced 1mph more ball speed, leading to two yards longer carries. On a 50-yard pitch shot, there weren’t any differences in performance of note.

When we compared the new Pro V1 with the new Pro V1x, the Pro V1 actually gave us a little more ball speed with the driver but only carried one yard further.

The Pro V1x was slightly lower spinning than Pro V1 and flew a touch higher too. On a 7-iron shot, the Pro V1x does spin a little more, by around 100rpm, and on the shorter pitch shot the performance was very similar, albeit the Pro V1x still has a firmer feel than Pro V1.