2020 Titleist Tour Soft Ball Review

Key technology

– The largest ever Titleist core and resulting thinner 4CE grafted cover producing longer distance and increased short game spin versus the prior generation.

– An updated spherically-tiled 342 cuboctahedron dimple design provides a more penetrating ball flight.

– The new “T” sidestamp provides golfers with easier alignment on the tee or green. It is available in white and high-optic yellow. Read more about the technology here.

GM Verdict

The Tour Soft has always been an excellent all-rounder that offers soft feel at a lower price point. Our testing of the 2020 version has shown that it is a little bit faster off the tee than its predecessor, possibly because of the larger core and thinner cover, translating into extra carry distance. Admittedly it was by less than a handful of yards, but nevertheless there are gains to be had by switching.

Strike a shot out of the middle with Tour Soft and you are rewarded with a strong, stable flight with impressive hang time, even in windy conditions.

Despite still not possessing a urethane cover, we felt like it also gave us a little more touch more control around the greens with the wedges too while maintaining that soft feel many golfers enjoy. It doesn’t grab as much as the Pro V1 or Pro V1x, but the gap between them in terms of short game performance looks to have narrowed somewhat.

We also really like the new sidestamp design, with the T-shape provide an effective visual to line up your putter’s sightline and clubface to help return it square at impact more consistently. We found it to be especially effective on those nervy putts from 3-6 feet but also off the tee as well. It’s ideal if you struggle to commit to your start line or struggle with your aim with the driver.

The brighter finish versus the Pro V1 models makes the Tour Soft stand out visually over the ball, helping with strike and confidence.