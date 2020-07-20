Technical Editor Joel Tadman gives his verdict on the new Callaway Chrome Soft ball from Callaway for 2020 after testing it out on the course

Callaway Chrome Soft balls review

Key technology

– A 34 per cent larger core creates higher launch and lower spin while the thinner, firmer outer core is reinforced with Graphene for better durability and more wedge spin.

– A thinner urethane cover promotes increased ball speed and lower spin on full shots while maintaining high spin and soft feel around the green.

– Also comes in firmer feeling Chrome Soft x and with or without the Triple Track alignment system.

GM Verdict

Tour-calibre balls need to do a lot of things well and having tested Callaway’s latest Chrome Soft ball for 2020, we can attest that it ticks all the requisite boxes.

Off the tee, it provided a strong and noticeably stable ball flight in crosswinds, helping to maximize distance and accuracy. It was comparable with our current tour ball in terms of total yardage and we’re also confident it’s a marginally longer than the previous version.

Into greens, well-struck short irons stopped to attention, allowing you to be aggressive with your lines. As the name suggests, this ball along with the Srixon Z-Star will be one of the softest-feeling, tour-played offerings on the market, which won’t be to everyone’s taste, but the Chrome Soft x is an equally-impressive alternative for those seeking a slightly firmer feel.

The soft feel creates a slightly more muted sound when chipping and putting, but it doesn’t jump off the face uncontrollably. In fact, the speed matched up with other balls in the premium category.

The Triple Track option is especially effective when combined with an Odyssey Triple Track putter, but works very well without it for those seeking alignment assistance on the greens and even off the tee.