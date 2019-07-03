Pearl Golf Pure Pro Balls Review



Key Technology

The Pure Pro is a three-piece ball with a soft polybutadiene core, an outer mantle layer and a cast urethane cover.

The Pure Pro X is a four-piece ball that differs by having an inner surlyn mantle to provide lower driver spin.

The mantle of the Pure Pro is made of Dupont HPF. These ionomer resins are characterised by their high density and durability, creating high ball speed and consistency of spin on driver shots.

GM Review

Perhaps a brand not especially on your radar, Pearl Golf is making some impressive gear in 2019, including the Liberty stand bag. But another being its Pure Pro and Pure Pro X balls. We tested them both against one of the more well-known tour performance premium offerings, the Srixon Z-Star, and they stood up in every department.



The first area where many of these lower-price-point balls often fall down is short-game feel and control, but that wasn’t the case here.

The Pearl Pro spun at just under 7,000rpm on a 50-yard pitch shot on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor, and out on the course it felt just as soft and controllable on the shortest of chips.

The Pure Pro X definitely has a firmer feel and performs differently on iron shots, offering more ball speed and distance, helped by the lower spin by around 600 rpm. The Pure Pro has a softer feel than the Pure Pro X, and should give golfers more control into greens because of the extra spin with a 7-iron.

The Pure Pro X was also longer with the driver, too, with slightly lower spin producing carries in excess of 275 yards on average – more than comparable to mainstream premium models. Out on the course, however, it differed by seemingly playing a few yards shorter than the Srixon Z-Star ball that we tested it against, both off the tee and into greens, but not by much.

The 360 slightly hexagonal dimples are tightly packed and the bright white finish stayed that way for a whole round. The seam is visible between the two halves of the cover, which most other brands have managed to avoid, and the divide isn’t aligned with the sidestamp. An oversight, perhaps, but this didn’t seem to have any effect on performance.