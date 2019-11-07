Srixon AD333 Ball Review - Technical Editor Joel Tadman tries out the ninth generation of Srixon's popular AD333 ball new for 2019.

2019 Srixon AD333 Ball Review

Key Technology

A new Fast-Layer Core starts soft in the centre and gets progressively firmer towards the outer edge to maximise speed while keeping spin low.

Srixon’s 338 Speed Dimple Pattern helps to reduce drag through the air to create a fast and penetrating ball flight.

Spin Skin technology and Slide Ring Material (SeRM) is a new urethane coating with flexible molecular bonds to increase friction at impact to maximise spin.

Long Game

Ball speed with the driver is more than competitive, pushing close to the speeds premium balls produce and keeping spin similarly low to help maximize carry distance.

GM Verdict

The entry-level, two piece ball category is a popular and competitive market but the Srixon AD333 has long been a favoured choice and this latest iteration looks to have built on its prior success.

It does this through offering surprisingly good short game control around the greens considering it lacks the urethane cover of its premium counterparts, the Z-Star and Z-Star XV. This is no mean feat given the firm feel and competitive distance golfers will experience off the tee and on iron shots.

The ball flight also impressed, especially in crosswinds, the new dimple pattern helping the ball stay in the air while holding its line. While it doesn’t have the soft feel or short-game spin of premium offerings, at this price point it’s one of the best balls you can buy.

