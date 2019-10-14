Titleist TruFeel Ball Review

Key Technology

– Titleist has reformulated the core by including more of the faster materials to increase driver ball speed while also keeping spin low to maximize distance.

– Changes to the size, angles and composition of the dimples on the cover has lead to enhanced aerodynamics to assist further with increasing long game distance.

– The new sidestamp design has been the most popular custom option on the Titleist website. It is said to help with alignment on the greens. Read more about the technology here.

GM Verdict

The Titleist TruFeel ball promises a great deal at such a low price so we were keen to see how it performed. It has an RRP of £23 a dozen but we think you’ll be able to find it in your local pro shop for closer to £20 a dozen.

We hit a variety of shots with it, both on the course and the Foresight GCQuad launch monitor, and it was clear where it excelled and where it perhaps falls short compared to the brand’s premium, market-leading offering in Pro V1x that we currently play and are used to.

On all lengths of shot, it feels undoubtedly very soft. For some golfers, this will translate into better control and while there is an element of grab on well-struck chips and pitches, it does release out a little more on wedge shots than Pro V1x. This was backed up by the launch monitor, although a higher flight does boost the stopping power somewhat.

With iron shots, performance was very good – combining competitive ball speed and mid-spin to produce decent carry distances comparable with our Pro V1x as you can see from the data below.

The soft feel remains off the tee, which seems counter intuitive, although spin remained relatively low and ball speed and distance was only a little shy of pro V1x and the gap seemed even closer out on the course, assisted by a slightly lower flight.

The new sidestamp design could certainly provide alignment assistance both on the greens, especially from short range, and even off the tee for those who struggle to find fairways. The bright white finish also stands out more prominently than Pro V1x, making it seem larger and easier to hit.