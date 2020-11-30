In this Volvik S4 ball review, we play a round with it to assess the looks, feel and durability to see if the performance matches the premium price

Volvik S4 Ball Review

Volvik is a brand best known for its V1 laser rangefinder and coloured golf balls that are especially popular on the ladies circuits.

The S4 is the brand’s premium, tour offering, promising maximum distance for driver swing speeds of 95-120mph with low spin off the tee and high levels of control around the green.

Golfers also have the option of the S3, which should be more playable for golfers with a slower swing speed.

You may remember when Bubba Watson signed a multi-year deal to use the yellow version back in 2017, but then relinquished it after less than a year after a string of poor results to return to his Titleist Pro V1x.

With this chequered back story, we were keen to try them for ourselves. Upon opening the box, you’ll notice the almost vintage, faded off-white finish with a little sparkle on the cover.

The script is also unique, very thin writing with a burnt orange colour, as is the Spade, Diamond, Heart, and Clover Ball Insignia included on each sleeve in a dozen ball pack. That’s what makes this ball cool, it’s a little different and offers a unique look versus it’s competitors.

Around the green, this ball performed solidly. It felt firm with the wedge initially but seemed to soften up with the putter and certainly had lots of zip on chip shots, reacting exactly how we wanted it to.

Off the tee, the S4 is made for players with higher swing speed, it felt explosive. A firmer ball, through science, will go farther as proven by Trackman and we certainly felt it with the S4. We had no issues with keeping up to the other tour models from the likes of Bridgestone, Titleist and Srixon in terms of overall distance.

With the irons, it felt soft off the club but not overly so. It seemed to feel softer as the irons got shorter – this progressive feel from the dual core and four-piece construction is something we really liked.