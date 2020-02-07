GM's Neil Tappin tests out the Mizuno ST200 drivers and, in the case of the ST200G model, is this the most underrated driver of 2020?

Mizuno ST200 Drivers Review



Is the new Mizuno ST200G driver the most underrated driver of 2020? We’ve had the chance to put all the Mizuno ST200 drivers through their paces and we think that it could well be.

It didn’t feature in our Best Drivers of 2020 video due to us not being able to get hold of it at the time, but it is certainly in the mix amongst all the other big brands.

We tested the ST200 models at Foresight Sports HQ in Guildford, Surrey, using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls on the GCQuad launch monitor.

What we found was seriously impressive performance that matches the best performers of 2020 including the new TaylorMade SIM, which we tested it up against.

The ST200 comes in three different versions – the standard, the G and the X.

The standard ST200 features no adjustability but should be more forgiving thanks to a fixed rear weight and is slightly higher-spinning than the G model.

The G features two adjustable weights on the sole to set the launch and spin profile of the driver as well as fine tuning the shot shape for a subtle or strong fade or draw.

The X model has more heel-bias weighting to promote a draw and also comes with a lighter shaft and grip to help increase clubhead speed. It has even found its way into the bag of staff player Chris Kirk.

As well as testing the ST200G up against the standard ST200G and the TaylorMade SIM, we also tested it up against the GT180 from two years ago. It’s also worth noting that we used the same shaft in all three of the Mizuno drivers.

Mizuno has carried on with that same classic profile behind the ball at address with the carbon fibre on the crown visible, bolstering the shelf appeal.

As you can see from the numbers below, we gained 15 yards on the older model with the new ST200G – great performance and evidence that Mizuno is really onto something with its drivers.

The ST200G is more than competing with the TaylorMade SIM, it actually was more effective at converting club speed to ball speed, although variance in strike is a factor here. The spin is right where I want it and the high flight helps maximise carry distance. Not only that, but I felt completely in control of where the ball was going.

The feel of the face is also very pleasing – incredibly solid and stable, with a fairly loud but not overpowering sound.

Another thing worth mentioning is the price. The G version comes at a RRP of £399, whilst the other two models are at £349.

These are competitive price points when you think about some of the other drivers on the market and make for some very good value.