TaylorMade M5 Driver Review - Our verdict on the new TaylorMade M5 driver and how it compares to the M3

TaylorMade is making some big claims about the performance of the M5 driver with it’s Speed Injected Twist Face and most expansive adjustability ever. You can read more about the technology here.

As expected, the M5 looks like a driver sent back from the future. The clever and colourful use of carbon fibre, weight tracks and speed slots aplenty, it certainly appears cutting edge.

Down at address, you instantly notice the matte finish of the carbon fibre and it makes you wonder why it wasn’t done sooner. It looks fantastic – premium with a performance benefit of reducing sun glare. The light grey front section has been narrowed but made longer, making it more effective at highlighting the face angle to improve alignment.

The Twist Face continues to be barely visible from this view, or any view for that matter, and the Injection ports are also difficult to spot, which is also encouraging. It all combines to create one of the best looking drivers to look down on.

We tested the M5 in approx. 9.1° (two clicks down from the 10.5° head) up against the M3 in 9.5° and our trusty Aldila Rogue x-stiff 70 shaft. This is admittedly not a stock option, but it was fitted to us previously and we were sent a stock Project X HZRDUS Smoke in 6.0, which was a little soft for our swing.

We left the weights as they were, one in the front and the other towards the back but in a neutral shot shape bias. The testing was done indoors on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor using a reputable premium golf ball.

What was clear from our testing was that the M3 was no dud – well-struck shots more than held their own versus M5. But the M5 driver did give us more ball speed, both as an average and a maximum, resulting in 7 yards longer carries on average. Our longest shot with M3 carried 294, with M5 we sent one out there at 301 carry.

Admittedly, our clubhead speed with the M5 was on average 1.5mph quicker than with M3, but the M5 seemed to be more forgiving too. We hit a couple of shots slightly out of the toe with M3 that lost considerably more carry distance than similar strikes with the M5.

Both drivers launched similarly but the M5 did give us slightly lower spin on average. It’s encouraging that the track now extends further back, giving golfers additional options for added forgiveness and control – you could put each of the weights in the extreme heel and toe back positions, for example, to really maximize stability.

Ultimately, we hit the M5 further than the M3 seemingly without any drop off in accuracy. We found the M5 just as easy to control, and this was without moving the weights into the draw or fade settings, which should raise MOI because they are positioned deeper in the head.

To top it all off, the M5 feels great. Solid and stable, it offers up a short, powerful ‘thud’ sound at impact that lets you know when you’ve nailed one.