TaylorMade M6 Driver Review - Neil Tappin delivers his verdict on the new TaylorMade M6 driver up against the M4 model it replaces

The M6 driver has been built for simplicity and forgiveness, thanks to a number of new technologies, which you can read about here.

We tested it up against the outgoing M4 driver in the same loft and Aldila Rogue 70x shaft at Foresight Sports HQ on the GCQuad using the same reputable premium golf ball.

Looks

The M6 does look marginally better than its predecessor. TaylorMade has done a good job of refining the aesthetics every year since they first launched their M family drivers. This moves things on again in a positive way.

There will be no issues with glare coming from the matte black crown. I also like the traditional, confidence inspiring shape to look down on at address and how easy it is to align. For me, the simple shape combined with the modern styling makes both the M drivers market-leaders in terms of their looks.

Feel

A noticeably more muted impact sound than the previous generation M4. I preferred the feel of the M6 – to me it has a stronger, more powerful feel through the ball. This would be more in line with what you would expect from a Titleist driver.

Performance

As the launch monitor numbers below show, the performance is extremely strong, even if there isn’t a big leap forward from last year’s M4. For me, the numbers were almost identical including, the average carry distance, although I did experience over 2mph more ball speed on average with M6 over M4.

Although the average carry was similar, with the added ball speed I think if I went through a full and thorough custom-fitting, I would be able to gain a few extra yards.

You’ll see the spin was a touch higher with M6 too by around 300rom, giving me better control of direction.

Overall

This is one of the easiest to hit drivers on the market. It might not have as much adjustability as other models out there, including the new M5, but the combination of speed and forgiveness makes the M6 a top performer that would suit a huge array of different golfers.

Having said that, it makes no sense to spend the best part of £500 on a driver and to not get it properly fitted. With the right shaft and loft, you should find something that makes a positive difference to your game off the tee.