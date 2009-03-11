TaylorMade R9 driver
The TaylorMade R9 driver allows players to change the face angle, lie and loft as well as moving the weights in the head. This combination creates 24 different options that dramatically improve performance. The triangular shaped head is 420cc. This club would suit players who want to take advantage of adjustability and customise their set-up.
Verdict
It has taken TaylorMade five years to produce an R9 driver - now we know why. There is a level of adjustability here that should help any golfer find a set-up that works. Better ball-strikers will also enjoy the trajectory control and shot-shaping on offer from this 420cc head.