In this TaylorMade SIM2 drivers review, Joel Tadman tests and compares the new SIM2 and SIM2 Max against eachother and the outgoing SIM drivers

TaylorMade SIM2 Drivers Review

As good as last year’s SIM drivers were, one of the very best drivers in fact, we’re already seeing a rapid take up on tour of the new SIM2 model in the bags of Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa. So we wanted to find out how the performance had evolved.

Our custom-fitted SIM was as good as anything out there last year, so a good start was to retro fit our fitted shaft into SIM2.

At address, you’ll notice the SIM2 has a darker carbon fibre section on top, which unquestionably contrasts more sharply with the white front section to better assist with alignment.

We didn’t have a 9° head in SIM to test against our 9° SIM2 samples but the adjustable hosel allowed us to get them very close, as you can see from the data screen below.

The data from the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor shows that SIM was tough to beat. We swung SIM2 a fraction faster, translating into a touch more ball speed. But we found SIM2 to launch a lot higher and with more spin, resulting in carries that matched where we were with SIM.

RELATED: TaylorMade SIM2 Irons Review

Lofting down in SIM2 helped manage that spin and bring the flight down into a more acceptable window, but only eked out another yard of carry on average.

The SIM2 Max was equally fast off the face and produced more spin, which meant it didn’t quite carry as far for us but this will be player dependent.

It was more out on the course where the differences between SIM and SIM2 became more apparent. Hitting shots down a hole, with SIM2 it seemed easier to control the direction where SIM seemed erratic by comparison.

SIM2 Max produced a noticeably higher flight than SIM2, which along with the extra spin will be well received by those who struggle to flight their tee shots or don’t spin the ball enough.

SIM2 also feels a little more powerful than SIM, thanks to a slightly duller sound which we really enjoyed.

In summary, everything about SIM2 seems to be about finding fairways without giving up distance – the enhanced alignment, bigger faces and greater stability on off-centre hits.

The only caveat to this would be the removal of the sole weight adjustability from SIM, which some golfers found useful in promoting a certain flight or guarding against a common miss.

While some will have found it useful, we’re confident the extra forgiveness will go a long way to offsetting the effect of the moveable weight.

The final comment needs to be on the full carbon fibre sole panel, which some may worry lacks the durability required to withstand the force of any inadvertent impact with the ground or the occasional slam in anger.

Having inspected the piece from a deconstructed head, we can confirm it is flexible but also very robust. The surface is also incredibly smooth, so if you do catch the ground it will tend to glide rather than dig into it.

Yes, if you’re unlucky to catch a hidden rock, it may scratch but this would just as likely be the case with a titanium sole. In summary – if you buy a SIM2 driver, make sure you look after it! Especially as it is a premium investment – although not as expensive as it used to be.