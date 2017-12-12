Wilson Staff C300 Driver Review

Key Technology

Like on the C300 irons, Power Holes are located on the sole and crown of the 460cc head to expand the sweet spot for greater ball speeds across the face. These are combined with new Reactive Face Technology to provide more consistent performance across the entire clubface.

Green Means GO! Fast Fit Technology 3.0 enables players to make quick adjustments by eliminating the need to remove the club head from the shaft. A six-way adjustable hosel covers loft settings from 8° to 14° in half degree increments allowing players to attain the ideal lie and face angle. There are also two 6g and one 2g interchangeable sole weights to adjust launch conditions and shot shape.

Looks

Wilson Staff has gone back to a deep red matte finish on the crown and it really looks the part.

The two Power Holes on top either side of the alignment mark help frame the ball and also assist with alignment, aided by the contrast between the crown and black face. The shape is traditional too and the profile inviting without appearing oversized.

Feel/Sound

Much improved on the D300 model, which produced a loud and tinny sound. The C300 is quieter and understated but still feels powerful and solid across the face.

Performance

Given the 54 combinations of adjustable sole weights and loft, it is a case of trial and error to find the winning combination but stick with it, as the result will impress you. We eventually settled on having the two 6g weights in the rear and toe position, which maintained forgiveness, so we could swing a little harder, while also increasing fade bias to negate our tendency to turn the ball over from right to left.

You can see the data from our GC2 launch monitor is excellent. A high launch with low spin is always a recipe for good distance and it proved to be the case here, producing an average carry of 275 yards (the longest average of any driver we’ve tested this year is 282 yards).

Dispersion perhaps could have been better, but the ability to negate a miss and improve launch conditions should go some way towards enhancing the driver’s accuracy in your hands.