Adams Speedline Fast 10 fairway wood
The Adams Speedline Fast 10 fairway wood posseses a 57% increase in sole curvature, which provides a more consistent strike from all lies. Weight pad in heel creates a draw bias.
Verdict
This was a very solid all-round performer. Surprisingly, it was very forgiving. We were confident enough to try hitting a range of different flights. The profile of the Speedline’s face – neither too deep, nor too shallow. Doesn’t have the same shelf appeal as the others in this category.