We test the adjustable Mizuno ST200 TS fairway wood to see how the performance stacks up in the category

Mizuno ST200 TS Fairway Wood Review

Mizuno’s new ST200 driver offerings performed as well as any driver we’ve tested this year and it turns out the fairway woods are equally impressive.

Like the driver, it has a sleek modern look at address that sits perfectly behind the ball, flush to the ground and is easy to align thanks to the lines on the face.

It performs too. In fact, the adjustable TS version we tested in 15° produced some of the fastest ball speeds of any 2020 model.

The mid launch, spin and flight seemed to work well with our 108 mph club speed, producing an average carry of 253 yards with some shots exceeding 255 yards.

Direction seemed easy to control thanks to the performance of the stock shaft and the forgiveness on slight off-centre hits.

Out on the course, we found this to be very playable. It was easy to launch from the turf into par fives where a long carry is required and is an effective option off the tee too.

What really stands out, aside from the high ball speeds, is the feel. This fairway wood feels explosive, much like the ST200 G driver, and this is converted into distance on all but the worst of strikes.

Golfers also have the option of the ST200 X version, which is a little bit lighter, has more draw bias but no adjustable hosel. As a result, it comes in at a lower price of £239. For slower swinging slicers, this offers excellent value. But better players will likely prefer the looks and performace of the TS version.