Titleist PT906 F2
The Multi-Relief Sole provides greater ground clearance at its rear trailing edge to minimise turf resistance. This ensures that ground-sole contact remains forward toward the club’s leading edge for consistently cleaner ball-striking.
Verdict
Proved much better from the tee than the fairway for both distance and accuracy in my hands. My shots became a little more wayward from the turf, but then 3-woods off the deck have never really been my forte. A strong performer in the right hands.