Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood Review

Aimed At

This fairway wood is designed more for high-speed players that prefer the look of a smaller head.

Key technology

The TS3 fairway features a 27 per cent thinner steel crown that allows the MOI to increase by 11 per cent. There’s also a taller ARC 3.0 behind the face to increase launch and ball speed while keeping spin low. The SureFit hosel adjusts loft and lie angle independently.

RELATED: Titleist TS Drivers Review

How we tested

We were custom fitted for the TS3 model and then able to use it on the course over multiple rounds.

Looks

A little smaller in profile than the TS2 model but with the same classic, black glossy finish that traditionalists will enjoy. The full face grooves make it easy to align and should help with consistency of spin and flight from the semi-rough, although some may feel the face is too rounded.

Versatility

With a fast, penetrating flight, TS3 proved a more than worthy driver alternative while low-face impacts lost very little ball speed, ideal for shots from the turf into par fives and long par fours.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Performance

The TS3 does fly lower than TS2 but compared to 917, it launches higher meaning that like us, you might find yourself opting for a lower loft after a custom fitting.

The spin hasn’t dropped considerably too, so shots hold their line a little better on slight mishits. This is helped by the SureFit CG, which allows internal weighting to be altered to manage the gear effect off the face and improve the performance of your most common mishit. The better player will also prefer how it seemed to have less draw bias built in, providing a straighter, stronger trajectory overall. It feels stable, fast and was versatile in different on-course situations.