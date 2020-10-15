In this Titleist TSi2 fairway review, Neil Tappin puts it through its paces out on the course to see how it performs and compares it to the TSi3

Titleist TSi2 Fairway Review

The Titleist TSi2 fairway wood has been designed with the same set of performance goals as the driver – that is to be long, forgiving and easy to launch.

In the fairway wood, Titleist has introduced the fourth generation of its ARC technology – a channel that sits behind the leading edge to deliver greater flex across the face at impact and faster ball speeds. It also has a low, deep centre of gravity to help with launch and forgiveness.

Titleist TSi2 Fairway Wood

Whilst there is a significant difference between the two TSi drivers at address, with the fairway woods those differences are not so clear. In fact, if asked to identify which was which behind the ball, we’d be hard pushed to get the right answer!

Good then, that they both have an appealing, classic Titleist shape. We also like the subtle, modern TSi alignment stamp on the crown. However, given that the TSi2 is designed to be forgiving and playable for a wide range of handicaps, some might find the compact look a little intimidating.

RELATED: Titleist TSi2 Driver Review

The first thing we noticed about the performance was the consistency of the flight. Inevitably with fairway woods, which are often the hardest clubs in the bag to hit well, the strike locations tend to be more inconsistent. And yet, with the TSi2, the resulting distances and flights were impressively predictable.

Best Fairway Woods 2020

During my fitting, I started with the head set at 16.5˚, mirroring my current set up in TS3 and my average spin rate was 3406 rpm and it was launching at 11˚. As the TSi2 was easy to flight, I was able to go down in loft, from 16.5˚ to 15˚, to find more distance without making it less playable out on the course.

The feel through impact was also a standout feature. The contact sound was powerful without being too dull and making you feel like you have to swing the club hard to get the ball up in the air.

RELATED: Titleist TSi3 fairway review

In my testing for this Titleist TSi2 fairway wood review there wasn’t much in it between the TSi2 and TSi3. The latter was marginally longer and easier to shape but personally, I will be veering towards the TSi2 as it was a little easier to launch (11˚ versus 9˚) which, on balance, would make the key difference to my game out on the course.