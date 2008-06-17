Wilson Staff DF6
Compact head uses Wilson’s Energy Transfer Frame (ETF) technology to help redirect more impact energy back to the face for “hotter” performance over a wider area and better off-centre results. The L-Pod weights are set deep in the sole for a high launch angle and soft-landing shots.
Verdict
If you're after an off-fairway performer this club could be just the ticket-possibly the most compact head to look down on. Good feel off the face and a high ball flight that felt very controllable. Head size may lean a little on the small side for some though.