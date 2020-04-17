Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder Review

Key technology

– Slope-Switch Technology is easy to access via a button on the side and benefits from an improved slope algorithm for more accurate distances.

– A red ring now flashes as JOLT vibrates to give the golfer even greater feedback and confidence to know when they have locked onto the flag.

– The Bite magnetic mount allows the laser rangefinder to be secured to a golf buggy without the need for any aftermarket accessories.

GM Review

Bushnell continues to lead through innovation in the laser rangefinder category with the new Tour V5 Shift. Its Fast Focus system returns yardages quickly, with the new flashing red ring in the display providing an extra dose of assurance that you’ve successfully locked on to the flag.

RELATED: Best Laser Rangefinders 2020

In terms of ease of use, it couldn’t be simpler. Just point and shoot – the flag is picked out quickly from the background. The view in the display is crystal clear, helped by the adjustable focus toggle, and with the button on the side, there is now no cause for confusion as to how to change the settings from metres to yards.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The impressive range of 400+ yards to a flag is more than you’d ever need and it’s rainproof too, which is always handy when playing in the UK.

We even tested the Tour V5 Shift on the course using a tape measure and when measuring from a point 50m and 100m away, the Bushnell V5 Shift was exactly correct.

If you play a lot of golf in a buggy, Bushnell’s Bite technology incorporates a powerful inbuilt magnet so you can attach it to the buggy frame (or most other metal surfaces) for quick access and less faff when you get to your ball. With 7 pounds of pulling force, it is unlikely to fall off even when going over large bumps – it certainly hasn’t for us yet.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Free Digital Issue

The new design of the fastening strap on the grey and vibrant orange carry case hasn’t gone unnoticed – meaning it fastens closed much more easily.