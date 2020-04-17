Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder

Joel Tadman

Joel Tadman tests the latest cutting-edge laser rangefinder from market leaders Bushnell, the Tour V5 Shift

Product Overview

Overall rating:

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder

Pros:

  • Exceptional clarity in the display and it is easy to pick out the target quickly from the background. Simple to use and adjust the settings.

Cons:

  • Pricey considering the emergence of high-quality, affordable slope lasers now on the market.

Product:

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder

Manufacturer:

Price as reviewed:

£359.00

Clubhouse Golf

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder Review

Key technology
– Slope-Switch Technology is easy to access via a button on the side and benefits from an improved slope algorithm for more accurate distances.
– A red ring now flashes as JOLT vibrates to give the golfer even greater feedback and confidence to know when they have locked onto the flag.
– The Bite magnetic mount allows the laser rangefinder to be secured to a golf buggy without the need for any aftermarket accessories.

GM Review

Bushnell continues to lead through innovation in the laser rangefinder category with the new Tour V5 Shift. Its Fast Focus system returns yardages quickly, with the new flashing red ring in the display providing an extra dose of assurance that you’ve successfully locked on to the flag.

In terms of ease of use, it couldn’t be simpler. Just point and shoot – the flag is picked out quickly from the background. The view in the display is crystal clear, helped by the adjustable focus toggle, and with the button on the side, there is now no cause for confusion as to how to change the settings from metres to yards.

The impressive range of 400+ yards to a flag is more than you’d ever need and it’s rainproof too, which is always handy when playing in the UK.

We even tested the Tour V5 Shift on the course using a tape measure and when measuring from a point 50m and 100m away, the Bushnell V5 Shift was exactly correct.

The Tour V5 Shift can even attach to the face of a club if you wish!

If you play a lot of golf in a buggy, Bushnell’s Bite technology incorporates a powerful inbuilt magnet so you can attach it to the buggy frame (or most other metal surfaces) for quick access and less faff when you get to your ball. With 7 pounds of pulling force, it is unlikely to fall off even when going over large bumps – it certainly hasn’t for us yet.

The new design of the fastening strap on the grey and vibrant orange carry case hasn’t gone unnoticed – meaning it fastens closed much more easily.

Verdict

We think it’s worth paying the extra for the Shift version as it can easily be disabled for competition play and the enhanced accuracy via the new algorithm will help you understand the changes in distance elevation creates during social rounds at your home club and on away rounds too when you’re only able to eyeball the terrain.