In this Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker review, we take it out on the course to see if it delivers the accurate distances and quality audio it promises

Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker Review



Bushnell describe the Wingman as a “first of its kind” product and they’re certainly breaking new ground with a device that enables you to combine high quality audio from your phone with audible GPS distances from the Bushnell Golf App.

Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker

It’s pretty easy to set up as you simply pair your phone with the Wingman using Bluetooth and the app is free to download when you buy a Bushnell product.

RELATED: Best Golf GPS Devices 2020

From there, you can play any audio from your phone, whether that’s music podcasts or anything in between. The sound quality is excellent and it’s very easy to adjust the volume, play and pause.

Golf Monthly Instruction

A simple push of the detachable button gives you audible front, centre and back of the green distances for the 36,000+ courses that are available on the app. This adds a handy and important practical element to a product that otherwise is a bit of fun, but wouldn’t actually contribute to your actual playing of the game. We found the yardages to be accurate and helpful, although you naturally don’t get an exact yardage to the pin.

The unit connects to the metal stanchion of a buggy with Bite magnetic technology. It was reassuringly secure with seven pounds of pulling force and will stay safely attached unless you go over extreme bumps at high speeds (which you probably shouldn’t be doing anyway!).

There is a clip if you want to attach it to your bag if you’re carrying or using a trolley, but the device is a bit large for this and can bounce around.

The rechargeable battery lasts up to 10 hours and we didn’t have any problems with it running out prematurely. It also has a built-in USB port for charging other devices, which is a nice addition as you’ll be using your phone a lot. The app also provides 3D hole flyovers and score tracking.