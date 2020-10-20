In this Nikon Coolshot 20 GII laser rangefinder review, Kit Alexander takes it to the golf course to assess the functionality and ease of use

Nikon Coolshot 20 GII Laser Rangefinder Review

The Coolshot 20 GII is the lighter and more basic option in the impressive Nikon range, which includes the cutting-edge Coolshot Pro Stabilised, but that can be a positive if all you need is quick and simple yardages without paying for additional bells and whistles that you’re not going to make the most of.

It’s a pretty compact unit that fits nicely in the hand and the case isn’t too obtrusive on the side of your bag. It’s worth noting that while most rangefinder cases attach using a metal loop, this has a Velcro strap – it’s simpler to take on and off your bag, but it might not be quite as secure when going over lots of bumps in the terrain.

The yardages are accurate and in line with what you would expect and comparisons to the other rangefinders and visible on a bright and clear display. The First Target Priority algorithm is designed to make sure you measure the closest object when there are things overlapping – such as trees behind the flag – and this works really well in practice.

It also picks up other objects like the edge of bunkers if you’re trying to judge carry or run-out distances.

The ability to hold down the power button for up to eight seconds and move the device to get yardages for multiple objects is an excellent feature to make sure you get the yardage to the flag if your hands can be a bit shaky or give yourself as much information as possible about where hazards, trees and mounds are positioned around the flag. It also comes in handy off the tee, picking out the lips of bunkers or trees to judge where the fairway runs out.

Aesthetically, it’s somewhat squarer and more angular than other rangefinders. The white and black colouring looks slick and modern, without being too in-your-face.