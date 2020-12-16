In this Nikon Coolshot 40 i GII Laser Rangefinder review, Joel Tadman puts it in play to see how it performs on the golf course

Nikon Coolshot 40 i GII Laser Rangefinder Review

The Nikon Coolshot 40 i GII is the follow up to the Coolshot 20 GII, which was easy to use but lacked the slope functionality many golfers crave.

Compact and very slick, the Coolshot 40 i GII’s battery port fits nicely in the pad between your thumb and index finger. At just 170 grams, there’s not much weight to it compared the other best laser rangefinders on the market, making it slightly more unsteady when trying to pick out flags in the wind.

The display is very sharp once you’ve adjusted the focus initially with a wider 7.5° field of view that really helps off the tee when scanning the horizon. A range of 1,600 yards will cater for the longest of hitters!

GEAR TEST – GPS v Laser: Which Is More Accurate?

Hold the main button down and the distances will change as it picks out different targets. It also tells you both distances in slope mode, which is a useful feature many other lasers don’t offer.

Golf Monthly Instruction

You have to hold the Nikon Coolshot 40 i GII a little further from your face than most to get a clear view, but the features themselves are easy to alter via a press or hold of the mode button on top.

It displays distances very quickly so you won’t stand there for what seems like an eternity trying to get the right yardage, with the Locked On sign appearing to assure you when the flag has been picked out ahead of the background.

We also like the Actual Distance Indicator blinking green when the slope function is disabled, so your playing partners know you’re abiding by the rules.

The carry case has improved too with the addition of an elasticated clip and while it lacks shelf appeal and there’s no zip, it’s unlikely to come undone and fall out – it certainly didn’t when we tested it on a trolley.