In this Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized laser rangefinder review, Joel Tadman puts it in play during a round of golf to see if the features justify the premium price in practice

Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized Laser Rangefinder Review

Undoubtedly one of the most expensive laser rangefinders you can buy, the Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized has a host of unique features that claim to make using a laser a much more seamless experience.

The stabilisation feature is said to remove up to 80 per cent of unwanted vibration to make the flag easier to pick out. In reality, the scope wants to hover or move around less when looking through the viewfinder. Initially, this process is unusual but with practice it becomes second nature and certainly saves a second or two. The flag distance is displayed with lightning speed, giving you more time to think about the club required for the upcoming shot.

Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized Laser

We can see why this feature might be ideal for older golfers with perhaps more unsteady hands. The addition of this feature means the laser makes a rattling sound, which is unusual but not really off putting.

Golf Monthly Instruction

This is one of very few lasers on the market that claim to be fully waterproof and while we didn’t test this theory out, it will certainly provide piece of mind that your device won’t get damaged during a downpour.

RELATED: Best Laser Rangefinders 2020

As you would expect for a laser at this price point, it has Slope mode and supposedly features a flashing green LED light at the front of the unit that signifies when it is legal for tournament play but despite trying both on and off modes we couldn’t get it to flash.

You have to hold it quite far from your face to get a clear view through the eyepiece but once you find the optimum distance, you’re rewarded with a crystal-clear view in the display that automatically adapts to the light levels around you. The OLED red display is also easy to see and even when testing in late evening light, we could pick out the flag and other objects with no problem.

The tacky rubber sections on the top and bottom make it easy to hold it steady and its easy to switch between the different modes once you’ve read through the detailed instruction manual first.