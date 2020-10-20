In this Shot Scope Pro L1 laser rangefinder review, Joel Tadman puts it to the test out on the course over multiple rounds

Shot Scope Pro L1 Laser Rangefinder Review

Given how impressive the Shot Scope V3 GPS watch is, we were excited to experience the brand’s first foray into the laser rangefinder category.

It’s a growing and competitive market but on the face of it, the Pro L1 looks to have the features to compete with the majority of its rivals.

Not many can boast the option of two different colour optics, which we found catered for the different light conditions golfers can experience very well and they can be easily changed via a button on the side.

The first thing you notice is how lightweight the unit is, undoubtedly one of the lightest on the market. For us, this actually detracted from the experience in that it made it more difficult to keep it steady, especially in the wind.

That said, the shape fits perfectly in the hand and the textured surfaces at the top and bottom ensure you can maintain a solid hold of the device.

The slope function can be turned on/off using the small switch on the side, which is quite fiddly and stiff and requires decent-sized nails to do so.

Interestingly, the red light comes on when the slope function is turned off. We were expecting the red light to act as a warning light to playing partners that the slope function is active, but that’s not the case here.

It has two different main modes, the first (M1) being a scanning mode that displays distances almost instantly and constantly, allowing you to scan the horizon and pick out various points of interest.

The second mode (M2) is where the flag icon in the display appears. It managed to pick out the flag from the background most of the time although we’d have liked it to have had a higher success rate and it does take quite a long time for the distance to display, longer than most other lasers we’ve tested.

When it has been detected, the vibration provides the assurance you need that the distance is correct and to have distances to the nearest 0.1 of a yard provides an extra layer of accuracy that some golfers will find useful.

The included carry case looks great and it matched our bag colours perfectly, which was a bonus, and you can potentially match it too given the two colour choices available.