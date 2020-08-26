SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch Review

Key Technology

– The LX5 has a 3.5cm HD colour touchscreen and comes pre-loaded with over 35,000 ground-verified worldwide courses.

– Golfers get the exact green shape and yardages from their approach angle, while multiple yardage arcs overlaid on fairway landing areas and greens assist with club selection.

– Other features include a Step Counter, Heart Rate Monitor and five watch faces to choose from when wearing the LX5 away from the course.

GM Review

Many golfers choose a GPS watch for at-a-glance simplicity, but there is nothing basic about the LX5. It is a shrunken down version of the impressive handheld SX400 and SX500, cramming in an enormous amount of detail and features into a wearable device.

The stand-out feature is the touchscreen. Bright and crystal clear, it is easy to read in different conditions and without having to hold it close to your face. From the main Big Numbers screen, which displays bold front, middle and back distances, you swipe in different directions to see the hole map, hazard list, enter your score or measure your shot distance.

The definition on the hole graphics is truly stunning, allowing you to see every detail of what lies ahead, and we like how the LX5 will recommend the optimum driving position based on feedback from the SkyCaddie mappers who have walked the holes.

Moving the crosshair is a little fiddly, and your finger always seems to be slightly in the way, but the generous screen size helps to negate this. It really comes into its own in situations where laser rangefinders fall down, like on blind shots and when hazards aren’t visible, and will be very useful on new courses.

This watch is lightweight (65g) and comfortable to wear. The styling, along with the fitness features, encourage you to wear it away from the course, too.

The battery life comfortably lasted two rounds and the three-year Worldwide Membership plan included adds value and longevity to the investment. You can also add performance stats, like putts taken and fairways hit, which can then be synced to the SkyGolf360 app for easier analysis.