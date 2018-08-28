TaylorMade GAPR Range Review

The new GAPR range from TaylorMade is aimed at golfers seeking either an iron-like alternative to their hybrid or most lofted fairway wood, or a hybrid-like alternative to their long irons. There are three clubs within the range – the GAPR Lo, Mid and Hi – you can read more about the technology within the three clubs here.

TaylorMade’s SpeedFoam technology inside the clubhead serves the dual purpose of generating ball speed while also dampening vibrations to create optimal sound and feel. An ultra-low centre of gravity creates a hotter, higher launch for more distance and improved playability.

The Lo is much more iron like, with a thinner top line and limited offset, while the Mid is longer from front to back and has a white arrow behind the face, which we found encourage a slightly inside takeaway.

Both the Lo and Mid Easy are to align thanks to the full-length white scoreline at the bottom of the face. We found the Hi model to be a touch on the busy side at address, with the white arrow and the dropped crown section. We also didn’t think the white scoreline and topline matched as we as they should have done, creating problems with alignment.

Ball flight can be tailored to job you want each club to do via the adjustable loft and choice of options in each but we found the Mid offered a nice blend of distance off the tee while still stopping into greens on approach shots. Conversely, the Lo launched the ball very low and got the ball running easily thanks to the low spin, ideal when hitting into the wind or when you want the ball to roll out off the tee, but it did struggle to hold the green on approach shots.

That said, the Lo does come in a 22° option so don’t rule it out completely if you want a club for tee and approach shots, although the Mid would seem to be a more appropriate choice.

The GAPR Mid is larger than the Lo but more compact and iron-like than the HI model, making it an appealing prospect on the eye and an extremely versatile option on the course. It combines the look and playability of an iron with the forgiveness of a hybrid, which means golfers can employ it with confidence both off the tee and the fairway.