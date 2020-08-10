TaylorMade SIM DHY and UDI Utility Irons Review

In 2018, TaylorMade launched its GAPR range of products. This represented an interesting shift in thinking from the brand towards offering golfers more options to help bridge the gap between their fairway woods and irons. The TaylorMade SIM DHY and UDI have now been brought into the range to replace the original GAPR products and refine the concept.

Related:TaylorMade SIM Drivers Review

Broadly speaking, the TaylorMade SIM DHY and UDI options are aimed at those who prefer irons to hybrids but want as much modern playability as they can get (the SIM Max hybrid was launched at the start of 2020 and is your third option from TaylorMade in this area).

Both feature hollow heads to boost distance and forgiveness but they have also been filled with Speed Foam to dampen down vibrations and provide the sort of smooth but powerful feel through impact that golfers are looking for.

So what are the differences between the TaylorMade DHY and UDI?

The UDI version has a slightly more compact look behind the ball with a thinner sole and is designed to provide a slightly lower, more penetrating ball flight.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The DHY, with its slightly thicker topline and additional offset, is a more confidence-inspiring package for those in search of extra ball-striking assistance at the top end of the bag. It is also worth saying that the Speed Foam used in the DHY is a lower density version to help lower the centre of gravity and increase the launch angle.

Both the UDI and DHY have clean lines and a sleek appearance down behind the ball and for us they represent a significant improvement over the previous generation equivalent GAPR options.

We tested both at the Foresight Sports headquarters using the GCQuad launch monitor to compare the performance. What is most noticeable from the data is the increased launch and peak height on offer from the DHY version. The overall distance was similar but there is no question the flight of the UDI was a little more penetrating despite the spin numbers being fairly similar.

This is where your individual preferences come into play. The DHY, despite being bigger, is still a great-looking club and the extra forgiveness and higher flight make it a great option to use off the deck as well as off the tee. The UDI however, seems to lend itself more towards being an extra driving option for faster swingers and confident ball strikers.

The DHY and UDI represent two excellent additions to the TaylorMade SIM family. Along with the SIM hybrid, which has been used on Tour by the likes of Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, they should cover the needs of the vast majority of golfers.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more golf reviews.