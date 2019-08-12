2019 TaylorMade P790 Iron Review - We assess the performance of the new 2019 P790 iron and how it compares with the original

2019 TaylorMade P790 Iron Review

The original P790 was a huge hit for TaylorMade. It was one of the first of a raft of hollow compact distance irons that came in an aspiring, blade-style look.

We weren’t 100 per cent sold on the sound off the face but overall, there was much to admire, notably the ball speed and distance from what was a relatively compact iron.

The new P790 hasn’t changed a great deal visually but there is a fair amount of new tech – which you can read about here. It’s a little cleaner looking from the back – The full TaylorMade logo has changed to the ‘T’ logo in the corner – and it now has a shiny sole section.

At address, the top line looks to be a touch thinner, but there really isn’t much in it. This is a relief, as the original P790 was one of the best looking compact distance irons on the market.

Performance wise, the differences were expectedly marginal but it appears there are some gains to be had. We tested both old and new P790 7-irons (both 30.5°) on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor in the same Dynamic Gold 105 shaft.

Golf Monthly Instruction

You’ll notice from the data that once gross mishits were deleted, from the eight counting shots with each the new P790 did provide a fraction more ball speed. It launched basically the same but did spin 300 rpm less than the old P790.

Despite a one-yard lower flight, the new P790 did hit the longest shots, with carries of 180 and 181 yards, at an average of 178 yards. The old P790 gave us an average carry of 176 yards and interestingly, this was from a 1mph faster clubhead speed.

In fact, the efficiency of Smash Factor of the new P790 was higher at 1.37 v 1.35 with the old P790, so it appears the clubface is working harder on the new model, especially on slight mishits.

Looking at the dispersion, you couldn’t say the new P790 was any straighter and both provided almost equally consistent ball speeds.

Trending On Golf Monthly

We did feel that the 2019 P790 has a slightly quieter sound to it, which for many will contribute to a softer feel.

In summary, if you’ve got a set of the original P790 irons you don’t need to rush to upgrade to the new model. But there are some marginal gains to be had so if you were tempted by the original P790 but didn’t bite the bullet, your patience looks to have been somewhat rewarded.