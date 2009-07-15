Benross VX6

Product Overview

Product:

Benross VX6

Manufacturer:

Price as reviewed:

£230.00

Clubhouse Golf

The Benross VX6 irons have a wide sole, a large thin face and some extreme perimeter weighting, which all combine to improve forgiveness. These irons would suit golfers who are not confident hitting a 4 or 3-iron, and who like the anti-slice help of an offset.

Benross Innovator X Fairbrid review
Benross Innovator X driver
Benross VX Combo OS irons
Benross V3 Trimass fairway wood

Verdict

We found the Benross VX6 irons are slightly less forgiving than previous models but they produced a decent feel and are solid option at under £300.