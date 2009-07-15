Benross VX6
The Benross VX6 irons have a wide sole, a large thin face and some extreme perimeter weighting, which all combine to improve forgiveness. These irons would suit golfers who are not confident hitting a 4 or 3-iron, and who like the anti-slice help of an offset.
Verdict
We found the Benross VX6 irons are slightly less forgiving than previous models but they produced a decent feel and are solid option at under £300.