In this Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons Review, Joel Tadman assesses the looks and performance as well as how they compare with the Mavrik Max

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons Review

The Callaway Big Bertha B21 irons are the first Big Bertha irons to be designed using Artificial Intelligence. You can read about the technology here.

On the face of it, there appears to be a lot of crossover here with the Mavrik Max iron, both of which are designed for high-handicap players.

If you like a chunky-looking iron with a thick top edge and lots of offset, you’re in luck with the Big Bertha B21. It’s got a lighter, more satin finish than the Mavrik Max iron and has a shallower face, which makes it look less lofted than it is. Other than that, the address profiles and shapes are very similar.

We tested the 29° B21 7-iron on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor with Titleist Pro V1x balls against the 30° Mavrik Max 7-iron.

As you might expect, the B21 did launch fractionally lower given the stronger loft and did produce a fraction more ball speed. Both irons produced similar spin around the 5,200 rpm mark on a similar trajectory, resulting in average carries of 184 yards for the B21 and 185 yards with the Mavrik Max.

Ball flight wise, both seemed to offer a similar amount of draw assistance and through the ground, the wide sole helped to prevent the club digging on those slightly heavy contacts.

So it would appear the two irons offer very similar performance, which begs the question as to what purpose the B21 iron is serving being added to the range.

One difference we noticed was with the feel of these clubs. The B21 did feel a touch more solid and seemed to have a slightly quieter sound than the Mavrik Max that was no less explosive, but the differences were fairly minor.