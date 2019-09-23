Callaway Epic Forged Iron Review

Key Technology

These irons are forged from 1025 carbon steel and engineered with a dynamic Suspended Tungsten Core to manage launch in each head.

Callaway’s Urethane Microspheres help remove unwanted impact vibration without slowing down ball speeds.

In the short irons, a metal injection moulded tungsten weight has been resistance-welded higher in the body to control trajectory and allow for aggressive shot-making. You can read more here.

Looks

Stunning from every angle, the Epic Forged combines a relatively thick topline to promote confidence with a hint of offset and a premium polished finish.

GM Verdict

The Epic Forged is a curious offering. Premium-priced and incredibly strong in loft (the 7-iron is 27°), it is an iron set built for the golfer seeking a smoother, more refined distance experience. This comes partly from the classy visuals and techy details as well as the feel.

Golf Monthly Instruction

As expected given the lofts, the Epic Forged produced exceptional distance. Our average 7-iron carry was 192 yards – some shots reached 195 on the fly – with an average spin of 5,100rpm. This isn’t excessively low by modern standards but the relatively low launch averaging 12.1° was a slight concern – slower swingers might find shots reach their apex too early.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The lightweight Aerotech SteelFiber FC (Flight Control) stock graphite shaft helped increase flight height slightly with its progressive tip design.

They undoubtedly feel lighter, easier to swing and smoother overall, like you could hit shots on the range all day. A combination of stability and solid feel certainly helped to control the club-face – our dispersion was surprisingly consistent, albeit to the left of the target.