In this Callaway Mavrik Irons review, Joel Tadman tests and compares the three new models to see how the performance differs.

Callaway Mavrik Irons Review

On the face of it, literally, the Mavrik range could well comprise one of the most complex design concepts we’ve seen in recent years – you can read more about the technology here.

It features two oversized models built for distance and a more compact Pro model aimed at the slightly lower handicapper that still wants good distance in a more refined package.

The set up of the iron range is a little strange, it is actually the standard model that has the strongest loft (7-iron is 27°) whereas the Mavrik Max iron is more traditional at 30°, but has a longer stock shaft.

Consumers would be forgiven for thinking it was the Max that provided the most amount of distance, but given the difference in loft it was a good five yards behind the standard based on our testing on the Foresight Sports GCQuad using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls.

The Pro (7-iron 30.5°) and the Max actually produced similar ball speed and carry distances, but in very different ways. The Max launches the ball a lot higher with a touch more spin, undoubtedly producing good stopping power. It is also much more forgiving than the Pro, which requires more attention to be paid to the strike to achieve good distance.

The Mavrik and Mavrik Max aren’t the prettiest irons to look at behind the ball because of the very thick topline and varying degrees of offset. In stark contrast, the Mavrik Pro is a thing of beauty with its lighter satin chrome finish and players’ profile behind the ball.

If you’re looking for out and out distance, the Mavrik iron is clearly the way to go. Balls come off like a rocket with a powerful ‘thwack’ and with low spin helping to strengthen the flight. It is surprisingly forgiving for what is essentially a 5-iron with a 7 written on the bottom and gets the ball in the air with relative ease, although not as successfully as the Max.