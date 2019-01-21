Cobra King F9 Speedback Iron Review

This game-improver iron is aimed at mid-to high-handicappers seeking more distance, as well as forgiveness on off-centre strikes.

Key technology

The Speedback shaping has allowed more mass to be added low and wide on the heel and toe. When combined with up to 33g of tungsten in the 4-to 7-irons, the MOI has increased by up to ten per cent, creating more stability for improvements in ball speed, distance, forgiveness and accuracy on longer approaches.

Lie angles have been modified in the One Length irons, while wider soles in the 4- to 6-irons aid a higher launch. Also, the use of three different KBS shaft weights through the set helps create more consistent performance. Cobra Connect, powered by Arccos, comprises electronically enabled grips that give users the ability to track their performance via a smartphone app.

GM Review



The King F9 is noticeably squarer from the rear and has a wider sole over the King F8, although a similar amount comes into contact with the ground.

In the mid and long irons, the back of the sole is visible at address, which may deter some. There’s also a lighter finish compared to King F8 and marginally less offset.

The new King F9 gave us, on average, 1mph more ball speed with the same club speed, leading to 2-3 yard-longer carries than the King F8 on a very similar trajectory. Launch went up and spin came down slightly, changes in performance we liked to see for a distance iron.

The fact the King F9 Speedback represents only a marginal improvement over the King F8 is a testament to how good that iron is. That said, the gains in forgiveness were more apparent, specifically the ball speed and accuracy preservation on strikes away from the sweetspot.

These irons feel explosive and look very inviting to hit behind the ball. The improved One Length set configuration will appeal to those looking for better consistency, while the Cobra Connect shot-tracking system adds significant value.