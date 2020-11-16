In this Cobra King Tour MIM iron review, Joel Tadman puts this new model to the test out on the course to assess the looks, feel and forgiveness on offer

Cobra King Tour MIM Iron Review

In recent years, Cobra has made some of the best distance irons around but it has perhaps been somewhat lacking in the better-player category.

But the new Cobra King Tour MIM model looks to have filled any void in this area, promising the type of performance a low handicapper expects along with all the right visual cues.

This iron is an absolute stunner aesthetically. Not colourful or overly in your face, but it catches your eye by being obviously very cutting edge and elegant at the same time.

At address, the lack of offset and thin topline ticks the boxes perfectly, although some may prefer a less reflective finish.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The 7-iron we tested has a loft of 33°, so fairly traditional in its set up, and a KBS $-Taper 120 stiff shaft as standard, which we’ve always felt delivers a smooth but stable feel and keeps spin down on a mid flight.

The feel off the face is really pleasing on this iron. There’s a lovely metallic ‘thud’ at impact, with a very short sound you come to expect from fully forged irons that contributes to a soft feel.

It felt stable too – no severe twisting of the head on those off-centre hits – and the gentle camber on the sole ensured the head got through the ground quickly and efficiently.

Carries still exceeded 170 yards on occasion and they were consistent too, only dipping below 165 yards very infrequently on particularly thin or toe hits.

Forgiveness levels were as expected for an iron of this compact size – there is clearly an element of help built in to rescue a poor strike, especially in the longer irons, but golfers who often utilise different parts of the face may want to look elsewhere.

The flight was very easy to manoeuvre too. Golfers that are consistent strikers will enjoy being able to shape the ball to tight pins and knock the ball down into the wind when required.