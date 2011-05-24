MacGregor M85I irons
The MacGregor M85i iron is made to deliver forgiveness without sacrificing feel. The cavity-back clubhead has a multi-material medallion that should dampen vibrations and enhance feel.
The deep cavity makes it easy to square the face at impact. However, they are not the most attractive cavity design that MacGregor have ever made.
Verdict
Traditionally MacGregor have been renowned for making fantastic players irons but this is a club at the other end of the scale. There is still plenty of feel on offer as well as forgiveness.