Mizuno JPX919 Irons Review - We test and compare the three new JPX919 iron models from Mizuno on the range using the Foresight GCQuad launch monitor

The Mizuno JPX900 irons enjoyed some great success, especially in the case of the Tour model, which found its way into the bags of some top players not obliged to use them, contractually at least. Many of these players put them to devastating effect, most notably Brooks Koepka by winning two majors in 2018 and Eddie Pepperell, who recorded his maiden European Tour victory back in February.

Now the replacements to this range, which comprises the Tour, Forged and Hot Metal models, are here with some big shoes to fill but in the JPX919 iron range, Mizuno has made some subtle changes but ones that should make them a more appealing prospect.

The first is a stability frame, which comprises an open heel section to provide more perimeter weighting elsewhere, while the second is a new Pearl Brush finish, said to reduce sun glare and enhance durability.

We hit 7-irons in all three in the Dynamic Gold 120 x100 shaft both on the GCQuad launch monitor at Foresight Sports’ HQ and on the driving range at West Hill Golf Club to assess ball flight.

Interestingly, the lofts have changed for this generation – they’re staggered more evenly, with the Tour 7-iron at 34°, the Forged at 32° and the Hot Metal at 30°. On the previous generation, the Forged and Hot Metal 7-irons were 31°.

No surprises, then, that the JPX919 Hot Metal iron gave us the most ball speed and carried the furthest. Worth noting, though, was that it also gave us the highest ball flight and still spun at nearly 6000 rpm, which is unheard of for a modern-day 7-iron of this low loft. Typically, I experience spin at around the 4500 rpm mark from distance irons, like I did on the Ping i500 and TaylorMade P790.

This spinny flight could be a worry when hitting into a strong wind but one thing is for sure, you know it’s going to stop on the green when it lands and given how consistent the distances were, this will only help scoring potential.

The JPX919 Forged wasn’t as long as the Hot Metal but struck a nice balance of offering good distance with a soft feel, pleasing looks and decent levels of forgiveness. It’s more compact than the Hot Metal at address and has a cleaner look from the back compared to the previous generation.

The JPX919 Tour stole the show again this time around for us. Despite having a 10 per cent thinner topline, it managed to look compact at address without intimidating. It sits flush to the turf and the pure, buttery feeling when you nail one out of the middle pleases all the senses.

It’s still spinny, which meant it lacked distance, but Mizuno would argue this iron is built for the high-speed player looking more for consistent distances rather than outright length and on half-decent hits the carry distance changed only very slightly.

The JPX919 Forged will certainly suit the widest audience because of its slightly larger design and lofts while the Hot Metal is for those who perhaps have a low ball flight with a slow swing speed who need more spin to keep the ball in the air for longer.