Ping G410 Iron Review - Joel Tadman puts the new Ping G410 iron through its paces at West Hill Golf Club on the Foresight Sports GCQuad

Ping G410 Iron Review

It appears Ping’s main focus with the G410 iron was to make it visually more appealing to a wider spectrum of players by reducing its size while still packing in the forgiveness golfers expect from a G-Series iron. You can read all about the technology here.

It is noticeably more compact than the G400, which did its job in offering distance and forgiveness, but perhaps was bigger than it needed to be, especially given the growing popularity of compact distance irons.

I welcome the reduction in offset and what appears to be a thinner top edge and shorter blade length. We’d still prefer the number on the face to be removed and the screw on the toe to be smaller, but these are minor visual complaints not everyone will share.

With a 7-iron loft of 30°, the G410 will still be one of Ping’s longest irons in 2019 behind the G700.

We tested it at Foresight Sports on the GCQuad launch monitor using a reputable premium golf ball in the AWT 2.0 shaft as well as on the range at West Hill Golf Club.

We didn’t have a G400 7-iron to test against it on the day but comparing it to our data from its launch 18 months ago, we’re still confident we can draw some conclusions.

The first being that we’re confident golfers will experience more ball speed with G410 over G400, if only marginal. We did, and while overall carry distance distance increase with it, the shots were much more consistent.

Front-to-back dispersion was noticeably tighter, even on varied strikes there was less of a drop off in carry distance, with just five yards between the shortest and longest counting shot.

Despite i500 being 0.5° weaker in loft, it still performs much differently to G410. I500 is significantly faster and lower spinning than G410, leading to longer carries – all coming with a higher price tag too.

The feel was pleasing too – fast on a wide area and fairly soft. It certainly wasn’t noticeably ‘clicky’ like distance irons used to be.

G410 still slots neatly between the i500 and i210, offering golfers of nearly all abilities a little bit of everything. Everyone will enjoy the towering flight, mid spin and competitive ball speed combined with ample forgiveness but in a slimmer, more refined package.