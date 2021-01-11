In this Ping G425 irons review, Joel Tadman takes the new game-improvement iron out on the course to test it against the outgoing G410.

Ping G425 Irons Review

Ping is a brand well known for it’s forgiving irons and its G-Series models have always been popular because of their all-round playability for the average golfer.

The impact of the pandemic means the G425 range replaces G410 a lot later than originally planned, bucking the usual 18-month cycle, so would G425 be worth the wait?

Visually, Ping has toned down the design of its new G iron and opted instead for a more understated, elegant look to match the G425 drivers.

You could say this bolsters the appeal or means it lacks the wow factor – this is purely subjective – but we certainly think it makes the irons look more premium.

If you look very closely you might notice the shorter blade length versus G410 at address but most will agree the shape and profile really hasn’t changed that much.

The lofts stay the same too (7-iron is 30°), which means if you’ve been custom fitted for G410 it’s unlikely you will eke out significantly more yardage from the new model.

This was certainly the case for us, testing G425 against G410 and G400 on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor you’ll see the headline numbers haven’t changed a great deal.

The spin has dropped by around 300rpm, which creates a stronger flight while maintaining the descent angle that allows the ball to stop to attention when it lands on the green.

For us, the feel off the face is a touch more explosive and the sound both louder and less clicky. It’s really stable too – the face angle holds firm when you strike the heel or toe, helping the ball to hold its line through the air.

While the ball flight was more consistent, we also found G425 a little easier to draw, which will help the majority of players this iron is aimed at.

Ping has already utilised its partnership with Arccos to gain insights into player performance, notably that 60 per cent of wedge shots are hit from the rough. So the hydropearl finish and precision milled wedge grooves should produce better results on those scoring shots where a birdie is a real possibility.

Over a longer period of time, we’re confident this iron will prove to be one of the most consistent performers around in terms of flight and front-to-back dispersion – gone are the days of flyers from the sweetspot that sail over the green.

Those seeking big gains in distance over G400 or G410 will be left wanting – Ping has resisted cranking the lofts here, instead prioritising consistency for the golfer that utilises a lot of the face area and needs additional help in getting the ball airborne and keeping it there. That said, a Power Spec with stronger lofts is available for golfers that desire longer carries as well as a weaker-lofted Retro spec.