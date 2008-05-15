This latest addition to the RAC family looks more compact from above than its rear view suggests. All this shoul build confidence in getting a consistent strike and feel off the face. Taylor Made have gone down the game-improvement path employing tungsten/urethane Performance Cartridges to centralise weight low and back for easy ball-launching.

Verdict For £1000, TaylorMade are offering a real game improving iron, a good choice for golfers of all standards. Don't be surprised to see these irons selling for less at your local golf superstore.