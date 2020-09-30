In this Srixon ZX irons review, Joel Tadman tests the new ZX5 and ZX7 irons on the launch monitor and the golf course to assess and compare the performance

Srixon ZX Irons Review

Srixon has launched two new irons, the ZX5 and ZX7, designed to do different jobs for golfers lower down on the handicap spectrum.

We tested 6-irons in both models on the Flightscope X3 launch monitor in the stock Nippon NS Pro Modus3 120 shaft and also on the course with premium balls to properly assess turf interaction and ball flight.

Joel Tadman tests the new Srixon ZX7 iron and driver

Looks

Both these irons look stunning from every angle. The ZX5 has a thinner topline and more offset and the rear of the wider sole is visible at address from 6-iron down, which not everyone will like to see.

The more compact look of the ZX7 is geared more towards the better player, who will also appreciate the softer feel it provides.

Feel/Sound

The ZX5 iron offers up a hotter, more livelier feel along with a louder, more metallic sound at impact while the ZX7 feels much softer with a quieter impact sound.

Performance

The lofts of the ZX7 aren’t especially traditional (32° in the 7-iron) so these irons will likely go further than most other forged irons on the market. This iron launched noticeably lower than the ZX5 with more spin, so the ball seemed to climb and reach its lower apex later instead of peaking earlier on a more rainbow-like ball flight like the ZX5, which launch higher despite being one-degree stronger in loft with around 400 rpm lower spin.

Given the ZX5 is one-degree stronger in loft than the ZX7, it wasn’t surprising to see it produce longer carries. In the 6-iron, it was five yards longer on average at 194 yards versus 189 in the ZX7. It was also more forgiving on mishits, helping maintain carry on heel and toe strikes slightly better than the ZX7.

The new Tour VT sole is very pronounced on both models, with a significant ridge running along the middle of the sole helping to stop the club digging excessively. You could argue it has gone a little too far on the ZX7, more camber would potentially make the interaction with the ground smoother, although it undoutedly helps on those slightly heavy contacts.

There’s certainly scope to mix and match the two models within a set to get the best of each – distance and forgiveness in the ZX5 longer irons with feel and precision in the ZX7 shorter irons. It seemed easier to shape the ball and generally manouvre the ball flight with the ZX7, while the ZX5 produces a higher, straighter and more stable flight.