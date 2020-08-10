In this TaylorMade P-Series irons review, Joel Tadman tests and compares the new TaylorMade P770, P7MC and P7MB irons against the outgoing P760 irons currently in his bag

TaylorMade P-Series Irons Review

Aside from the intimidating P7TW, TaylorMade hasn’t created a new iron for the better player in a while but this has all changed with the launch of the new P770, P7MC and P7MB.

Already gaining traction across both tours, including in the bag of Rory McIlroy and Rasmus Hojgaard, these irons focus on precision and feel so we were keen to see if they delivered.

We tested all three of the irons in the stock KBS Tour 120 shafts both on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor to gain insights into performance and then outdoors on the range at West Hill to observe ball flight.

We’ve used the P760 for a couple of years, with the irons bent one-degree weaker, making the 7-iron 34°. This is the same as the new P7MC, so this is arguably where the most interesting comparison can be made.

Looks

The P770 has a hint of more noticeable offset at address and a thicker sole and topline, but it still looks relatively compact behind the ball, much more so than the P790. In fact, it has a very similar profile behind the ball to the P760.

The P7MC is more compact than both the outgoing P760 and P770 with hardly any offset on show, while the P7MB has the thinnest topline and sole width of the three.

Performance

You can see from the data, out of the three new models the P7MB and P7MC are closer in terms of the performance versus the P770 and that the P7MC was very comparable to our adjusted P760.

The P770 feels a little more lively off the face than the others and spun a little less too, and with the 7-iron slightly stronger at 33° it naturally produced the longest carries. Interestingly though, it also produced the highest ball flight, flying a good 2-3 yards higher through the air than the P7MC and P7MB.

The P7MC has a 7-iron of 34°, so it doesn’t quite have the firepower of the P770 but it does feel softer off the face, which the better player may well prefer. It was also very consistent and a little more workable, appealing to players that like to shape the ball.

Both the P7MC and P7MB were surprisingly forgiving for their respective sizes. The P7MC certainly offers a little more help on mishits and a touch more spring off the face, but the P7MB is one of the more playable blades we’ve tested in recent times while also feeling buttery soft.

We much prefer the turf interaction of the P7MC, with its more rounded sole gliding through the turf with minimal snagging while the sharper leading edge on the P7MB tended to dig and take deeper divots, meaning you have to be more precise with the strike.

The looks are stunning and the finish is consistent across all three, so there is undoubtedly scope to mix and max two or even three models within a set to get the blend of distance and forgiveness in the long irons, progressing into more feel and precision in the shorter irons.