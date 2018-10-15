TaylorMade P760 Iron Review

The new P760 irons replace the slimline cavity back P770 and P750 models, arguably providing greater clarity within the P700 Series. There will be just three models moving forwards – the muscleback P730, the P760 and the P790, a model we would class as a compact distance iron.

As we know, the number in the name represents the blade length in millimeters, so the P760 fits directly in between the other two in terms of size from heel to toe.

At address, it certainly looks compact in this direction and has minimal offset and a thin topline to match. The slightly shiny finish won’t be to everyone’s taste, but generally the P760 have a classy, premium aesthetic from every angle.

The 7-iron loft is 33°, which is fairly traditional although many other irons of this size are still at 34°. Interestingly, the stock shaft length of the P760 is a quarter inch longer than the P790, a somewhat strange decision given the handicap category these irons and the P790s are aimed at.

It means that testing stock options against each other, you may well experience more club speed with the P760s as well as a slight reduction in face control from the added length. Of course should you get custom fitted, the eventual length we be tailored to you.

This is the process we went through on the range at Royal Mid Surrey recently. After warming up and then hitting some shots on Trackman with our own Ping iBlade 7-iron (34°), we switched into P760 and immediately saw a jump in ball speed and carry distance. Some of this was down to a slight increase in club speed, some the discrepancy in loft, while some will also be down to the hollow head, which does feel livelier than our iBlade while still sounding and feeling relatively soft.

The spin was similar, and although the launch and flight was slightly lower with P760, the carry distance increased by around four yards on average.

Shaft plays a big role in controlling the grouping of the shots and with the Dynamic Gold x100s now feeling too much like hard work, switching to a Project X 6.0 that is lighter but plays a little stiffer than ‘stiff’ in the tip section when it gets longer gave us the anti-left flight we were looking for as well as the distance consistency.

Interestingly, we hit some 4-iron shots to compare and because TaylorMade didn’t have a longer shaft to try in the P760, the shots we hit with it were struck low on the face and yet, they provided more ball speed than the well-struck shots with the Ping iBlade.

TaylorMade will be building our P760 set one degree weaker, an option many better players are likely to take up to counter the extra ball speed from the hollow construction of the 3-7-irons. That said, if you want a compact iron that offers a little more speed, the P760 will unquestionably deliver that.

Gapping could become a slight problem when moving from the hollow 7-iron to the cavity back 8-iron but only on-course testing will determine this with any certainty. At £1,299 for a set, they come in at £200 more than the excellent P790, which is a fairly big jump although as a better player iron, the P760s do tick pretty much every box.