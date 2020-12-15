In this TaylorMade P790 UDI review, Kit Alexander takes this utility iron for a spin out on the course to assess the overall performance on offer

TaylorMade P790 UDI Review

The P790 UDI is basically the 2-iron version of the popular P790 irons, providing a less-expensive alternative than the newer SIM UDI and DHY utility clubs.

The UDI part stands for Ultimate Driving Iron and it can be added in at the top of the P790s or as a standalone utility iron in any set.

The clubhead looks more like a traditional iron at address than some modern driving irons, which can look a bit chunky on the sole with a very visible flange sticking out from behind the topline.

The minimal offset and straighter topline give it a really clean look, but it might be a bit intimidating for some golfers knowing that there’s only 17° of loft there.

Driving irons are a lot more forgiving now than they used to be and this model has a forged hollow body that is filled with ultra-light urethane SpeedFoam, a tungsten weight to lower the centre of gravity and speed pocket in the sole.

All this technology is designed to boost ball speeds and forgiveness and improve the feel – and it does a pretty good job at it. A slight miss-hit isn’t a disaster, and you can get a decent amount of height if you want to.

The feel is gorgeous out the middle and is nowhere near as finger-shockingly harsh if you don’t catch it quite right. That being said, it’s still obviously less forgiving than a hybrid.

Compared to the prior version, the latest P790 UDI produced a touch more ball speed and distance (3 yards more carry) and a higher launch, so the flight isn’t as flat as it used to be but it’s still low enough to worry about stopping power into greens. You can get it bent for loft and lie angle though if you want to.

You’ll want to be a decent golfer to consider putting this in the bag as you do need a good amount of clubhead speed and pretty consistent central strikes to get the most out of it.

The flight is definitely more penetrating than a hybrid or lofted wood and better players will find it easier to work the ball. It can really add another dimension to your tee shots, but you could also class it as one dimensional because it becomes harder to hit off the deck and is very tough to use out the rough.