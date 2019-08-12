Titleist T300 Iron Review

Key Technology

Max Impact Technology comprises a silicone polymer insert that provides support behind the face so it can be thinner, improving all-round speed, launch and feel and sound without sacrificing durability.

A medallion dampener behind the face helps soften the feel at impact.

A sole with more camber improves turf interaction and forgiveness.

Looks

At address, the T300 iron has a relatively thick top line on show combined with a touch of offset and a shiny, darker finish than the other T-Series irons, which arguably makes it look more compact than it is.

Performance

The 718 AP1 was one of the best game-improvement irons of the last two years and the T300 looks to be the iron most like it in the new T-Series range.

The biggest improvement comes from the feel of the club – it certainly feels like the ball comes off the face a lot faster – the clubhead feeling solid and stable with the sound not too hard or clicky, which is often a common complaint of game improvement irons.

With a 7-iron loft of 29°, a degree stronger than the outgoing 718 AP1, you would expect more distance and we certainly got it.

The T300 spun around 700rpm less on average than the T200, so it produces more of a rainbow flight that launches high and comes down on a slightly shallower descent angle.

Carries with the 7-iron were in excess of 190 yards for us and were consistently around that number, with a ball speed average of a whopping 128 mph. This wasn’t at the cost of trajectory for our above-average swing speed though, in fact it flew only a few feet lower than the T200 and the much more traditionally lofted T100.