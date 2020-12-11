In this Tour Edge Hot Launch E521 Iron Woods review, Scott Kramer tests this unorthadox-looking set out on the golf course

Price as reviewed: £90.00 (per club (US Dollars) in steel or graphite)

Tour Edge Hot Launch E521 Iron Woods Review

Tour Edge is well regarded for its value-driven iron-woods and these are the latest in a long line.

Make no mistake: They’re game-improvement clubs made specifically for slower to mid-swing speeds, just like the Hot Launch E521 driver. Each has a stainless steel, hollow-body clubhead with a super-low-and back CG, shallow and thin cup forged clubface, offset, and extremely lightweight shaft – collectively designed to help get the ball quickly skyward.

Categorized as super game-improvement clubs, these have all the ingredients to help hit long, high and forgiving shots.

For instance, there’s the “Houdini” sole that’s shaped to get balls out of tough lies – reducing turf interaction by 35 percent by moving weight low and deep. Ideally, this leads to fewer skulls and digs.

Next, along with the offset comes heel weighting that adds draw bias: You’ll be hard-pressed to slice shots or frankly even push them right. And of course, the hollow body creates a forgiving and powerful face while making impact feel extra solid.

Some players may not like the bulky look despite the overall performance-friendly shaping. Beware: If you chunk it even slightly, fear the short ball flight that drops quickly from the sky.

But if you nut it the way you’re supposed to, shots are money – high flight with plenty of length. Yet the clubs are intended for golfers who don’t pure shots on a regular basis, which is why the sole aims to help pave the way to cleaner impact.

They’re offered in individual lofts or as a seven-piece set. If you choose the latter, know that they’re available in 3-iron through attack wedge, and you can pick the exact set configuration you want.

The standard graphite shaft is a super-light Mitsubishi Fubuki that either weighs 55 or 60 grams, depending on the flex, with a lower kick point, built to help you generate long shots with a slight draw.